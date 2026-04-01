Sweden's Playoff Triumph: Potter's Great Escape to World Cup

In a stunning turn of events, Sweden qualified for the 2026 World Cup after defeating Poland 3-2 in a tense playoff decider, marking a remarkable turnaround under the management of Graham Potter. Despite finishing last in their qualifying group, Sweden's strategic resilience paid off.

Potter, who took over from Jon Dahl Tomasson, capitalized on Sweden's backdoor entry via the Nations League, reviving team spirit and instilling a cohesive playing style. His impact was visible in Sweden's composed performance in the playoffs, particularly in overcoming past adversities against Poland.

Highlighting the transformation, Anthony Elanga praised the new leadership, attributing the team's unified approach to their success. The victory closed a grim chapter in Swedish football, paving the way for renewed optimism and a promising future on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)