Karandeep Kochhar's Stellar Finish at International Series Boosts Asian Tour Rank

Indian golfer Karandeep Kochhar showcased his skill in the international arena, achieving a remarkable fifth-place finish at the recent International Series event.

In a thrilling final round, Kochhar delivered a bogey-free performance, capped by three consecutive birdies, bringing him to a total of 12-under par for the week.

This accomplishment further solidifies his impressive standing on the Asian Tour, where he currently ranks fifth, alongside amassing significant prize earnings this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)