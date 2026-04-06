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Red Cross Chief Urges Adherence to Wartime Laws Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions

The International Committee of the Red Cross President implores nations to honor wartime laws, following President Trump's escalated threats towards Iran. Emphasizing civilian protection, Mirjana Spoljaric warns against normalizing threats to infrastructure and nuclear sites, as tensions rise over critical routes and recent hostilities in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:04 IST
Red Cross Chief Urges Adherence to Wartime Laws Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross has called on governments to adhere to the principles of war both in rhetoric and action. Her statement comes in response to heightened tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threats against Iran.

Mirjana Spoljaric emphasized the importance of respecting wartime laws, underscoring that political discourse should not prioritize violence. She articulated concerns about deliberate targeting of crucial civilian infrastructure, cautioning against the normalization of such threats.

Amid Middle Eastern hostilities, the ICRC's appeal highlights the impact on essential services. Recent hostilities involved U.S.-Israeli actions in Iran, leading to broader regional conflicts. Trump's ultimatum to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz and Israel's strike on an Iranian petrochemical site illustrate the escalating situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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