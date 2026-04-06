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Nagaland By-Election: Violence Claims Life amid Tensions

A BJP supporter died after clashes in Mokokchung during Nagaland's by-election violence. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders due to potential disturbances. Six candidates, including BJP's late MLA's son, vie for the Koridang seat. Sixteen people were detained and curfews enforced. Election results will be declared on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:01 IST
Nagaland By-Election: Violence Claims Life amid Tensions
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In Nagaland, political tensions escalated on Monday when a supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tragically died following violent clashes in Mokokchung. The violence coincides with the ongoing by-election process for the Koridang seat, slated for April 9, where prohibitory orders have now been enforced by authorities in response to the unrest.

Imrongsungba Imchen, hailing from Longkhum village, succumbed to his injuries during his transfer to Dimapur for advanced medical care. The conflict involved supporters of an Independent candidate, Toshikaba, and the BJP's candidate, Daochier I Imchen. The tragedy led to the detention of 16 individuals connected to the incident, sources claim.

Consequently, Ajit Kumar Verma, the district magistrate, imposed a curfew under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in various regions to prevent further breaches of peace. This restricts gatherings in specified areas and is closely tied to ensuring the by-election adheres to the Model Code of Conduct. Voting outcomes will be announced on May 4.

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