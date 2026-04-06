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Chennaiyin FC Ready for Inter Kashi Challenge

Chennaiyin FC, buoyed by strong recent performances, will face debutants Inter Kashi in their Indian Super League encounter. Head coach Clifford Miranda recognizes the challenge ahead, especially against experienced coach Antonio López Habas. Promising midfielder Maheson Singh receives praise, while the team contends with an injury setback as they aim for victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:44 IST
Chennaiyin FC Ready for Inter Kashi Challenge
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Chennaiyin FC aims to increase their unbeaten streak as they prepare to tackle first-time competitors, Inter Kashi, in their Indian Super League match on Tuesday. The anticipated clash will showcase the dynamic approach of Chennaiyin FC, who recently held unbeaten FC Goa to a draw, almost clinching a victory before conceding an equalizer late in the match.

Head coach Clifford Miranda expressed cautious optimism regarding the match, emphasizing the team's creativity and high pressing, particularly during their encounter with Goa. Miranda is preparing for a tough challenge against Inter Kashi, a team led by his former colleague, Antonio López Habas. Despite a mixed start to the season, the Chennaiyin coach predicts a competitive match.

At a pre-match conference, midfielder Maheson Singh discussed the pivotal role of senior players in his development and his gratitude towards Miranda. Described by Miranda as the best Indian number 10, Singh remains a key player under scrutiny for further growth. With Daniel Chima Chukwu out injured, Chennaiyin prepares to confront the challenge with a near-full squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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