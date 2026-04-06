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Checkmate in Delhi: Prestigious Chess Festival Invites Players to Compete for ₹27 Lakh

The Rai Sahab Council is organizing the Shri Dhanpat Rai Sachdeva Memorial Classical Chess Festival in May 2026 in Delhi. With a prize fund of ₹27.22 lakh, the event aims to attract top chess talents, offering both seasoned competitors and developing players a chance to compete in categories tailored to their skill level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:02 IST
Checkmate in Delhi: Prestigious Chess Festival Invites Players to Compete for ₹27 Lakh
  • Country:
  • India

The Rai Sahab Council for Sports and Education is gearing up to host the Shri Dhanpat Rai Sachdeva Memorial Classical Chess Festival this May in New Delhi, marking a significant entry into India's chess circuit with a total prize fund of ₹27.22 lakh.

The event will take place at Marina Dreams Banquets, featuring an Open category from May 17 to 21 and a B-1800 rating category from May 22 to 24. Backed by Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay, the festival is set to enhance grassroots chess competition.

Previous editions attracted diverse participation and institutional involvement, signaling strong growth of the event. Directors Dhaval Sachdeva and Pulkit Sachdeva are optimistic about its role in fostering competitive talent and expanding the chess ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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