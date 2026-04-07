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Reestablishing Ujjain as the Global Timekeeping Hub

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan proposes 'Mahakal Standard Time' (MST), replacing 'Greenwich Mean Time'. Ujjain's historical significance in time calculations, merging science and spirituality, is highlighted. Emphasis is on scientific progress, education reforms, and cultural development in India, especially in Ujjain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:13 IST
Reestablishing Ujjain as the Global Timekeeping Hub
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to restore India's scientific glory, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has called for the establishment of 'Mahakal Standard Time' (MST) to replace Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Pradhan underscores Ujjain's significance as the original center of time calculation, blending science, spirituality, and culture.

As part of advancing India's scientific prowess, the Minister highlighted the importance of strengthening educational institutions and the integration of advanced courses such as AI. He emphasized moving away from rote learning, advocating for creativity and critical thinking in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav echoed these sentiments, announcing developments to position Ujjain as a hub for both religious and scientific endeavors. With infrastructure improvements and the upcoming Simhastha-2028, Ujjain is poised to become an international city of significance.

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