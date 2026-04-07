Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Bureaucratic Challenges in Wayanad Ahead of Elections

In a fervent address at Kalpetta, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra underscored the persistent challenges of tackling local issues in Wayanad, attributing them to bureaucratic hurdles and insufficient cooperation from state and central authorities. Her remarks came ahead of Kerala's upcoming assembly elections on April 9.

Highlighting specific projects, Vadra mentioned the stalled Chooralmala-Mundakkai project. Despite Congress's efforts in acquiring land and completing necessary paperwork, the endeavor suffered from administrative delays and required multiple clearances. She stressed the necessity of political will to overcome these challenges effectively.

Further criticizing the current government, Vadra pointed out unresolved local issues such as human-wildlife conflicts. As the Congress-led United Democratic Front readies for the polls, Vadra accused the ruling LDF and BJP of collusion, stating a perceived lack of development over the past decade. Vote counting is set for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)