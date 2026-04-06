Rain Deluge at Eden Gardens: KKR vs. PBKS Washed Out

The Kolkata Knight Riders secured their first point of the season after rain disrupted their IPL clash with Punjab Kings. The game at Eden Gardens couldn't continue due to heavy showers and a saturated outfield, with proceedings halted when KKR were 25 for 2 in 3.4 overs.

The rescheduling of the cut-off time to 11.14pm brought no relief as the conditions remained unplayable. Both teams were awarded one point each, placing Punjab on top of the table temporarily, while KKR moved ahead of teams yet to score.

Despite efforts to restart, rain, wind, and safety concerns led to the match being called off at 11pm, disappointing fans and notable attendees like Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier, KKR faced struggles with initial wickets falling and tough pitch conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)