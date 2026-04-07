Yashasvi Jaiswal's Explosive Innings Powers RR to Dominance in Rain-Thwarted Clash

Yashasvi Jaiswal's scintillating performance, coupled with support from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, propelled Rajasthan Royals to a commanding 150/3 in just 11 overs against Mumbai Indians in a rain-shortened IPL encounter at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan, opting to bat first, witnessed Jaiswal unleash fury with an unbeaten 77-run blitz from a mere 32 deliveries, marking his innings with 10 sizzling boundaries and four towering sixes.

Partnerships played a crucial role, as RR's openers began with an aggressive stance. Jaiswal dismantled Deepak Chahar's initial efforts, taking 22 runs off the over and sparing none. Young Sooryavanshi's 39-run cameo off 14 balls, peppered with giant sixes, laid the groundwork for a formidable total. Despite Mumbai's relentless bowling attempts, their efforts were thwarted as Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah struggled to regain control.

Mumbai Indians, under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, now face the uphill task of chasing 151 to secure their second IPL 2026 win, against a buoyant Rajasthan Royals side, aiming for their third consecutive victory. As the match progresses, cricket enthusiasts await to see if MI can surmount the daunting target set by RR's fiery batters, led by Parag.

(With inputs from agencies.)