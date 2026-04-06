Clash of the Titans: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians will be eagerly hoping for their skipper Hardik Pandya to return to full fitness as they take on a confident Rajasthan Royals team, eager to continue their winning momentum in Tuesday's IPL encounter.

Pandya, a crucial player for MI, was absent in their previous match due to illness, contributing to their defeat against Delhi Capitals. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav stepped in as captain, but Pandya's all-round capabilities were sorely missed.

Despite promising spell by Deepak Chahar and tactical decisions by the team, MI fell short. Rajasthan, led by new captain Riyan Parag, have been on impressive form, with top orders Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leading the charge. The outcome of the game may pivot on MI's ability to counter the Royals' strong batting lineup.