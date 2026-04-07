Iran's World Cup Dilemma: Awaiting FIFA's Decision on Match Relocation

Iran's participation in the upcoming World Cup remains uncertain as the nation awaits a crucial decision from FIFA on a possible relocation of its matches. Iran has requested a venue change from the United States to Mexico, citing security concerns linked to American military activities in the region.

The country's sports officials, including Minister of Sport Ahmad Donyamali and the Iranian Football Federation, are advocating for this switch. However, FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently stated that Iran's matches are expected to proceed as originally planned.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has commented on the matter, reassuring that Iran's team is welcome, but raised concerns about potential security threats. The World Cup is set to take place across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada from June to July, with Iran's participation hanging in the balance.