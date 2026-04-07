Arsenal's High-Stakes Clash with Sporting Lisbon: A Quest for Legacy

Arsenal is gearing up for a crucial encounter against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, following recent eliminations from the League Cup and FA Cup.

Despite setbacks, manager Mikel Arteta remains optimistic about Arsenal's pursuit of both the Premier League and Champions League titles, emphasizing that winning at this level necessitates facing constant scrutiny.

While the team will miss key players Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber due to injuries, Declan Rice and Gabriel remain fit to play. Sporting Lisbon, under coach Rui Borges, aims to surpass their previous best and make history in the club's Champions League campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)