Former Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has announced his retirement from professional soccer at the age of 35, after an illustrious career spanning several top-tier clubs.

Beginning with Cardiff City in 2006, Ramsey's journey took him to Arsenal, Juventus, and Nice, before returning for a second stint with Cardiff from 2023 to 2025. He concluded his career with Mexican club Pumas UNAM.

In a statement, Ramsey shared, "This has not been an easy decision to make. After much consideration, I have decided to retire from football." Wales, missing the World Cup this year, witnessed Ramsey earn 86 international caps, scoring 21 goals throughout his career.