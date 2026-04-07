Aaron Ramsey Bids Farewell to Football: A Storied Career Ends
Aaron Ramsey, former Wales captain, has retired from professional soccer at 35. His career included time with Cardiff City, Arsenal, Juventus, Nice, and Pumas UNAM. Ramsey, who made his international debut in 2008, earned 86 caps for Wales and scored 21 goals before deciding to hang up his boots.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:40 IST
Former Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has announced his retirement from professional soccer at the age of 35, after an illustrious career spanning several top-tier clubs.
Beginning with Cardiff City in 2006, Ramsey's journey took him to Arsenal, Juventus, and Nice, before returning for a second stint with Cardiff from 2023 to 2025. He concluded his career with Mexican club Pumas UNAM.
In a statement, Ramsey shared, "This has not been an easy decision to make. After much consideration, I have decided to retire from football." Wales, missing the World Cup this year, witnessed Ramsey earn 86 international caps, scoring 21 goals throughout his career.
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