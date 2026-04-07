Court Clash: The Battle for Pickleball Recognition in India

The Delhi High Court has intervened in a legal tussle concerning the recognition of a national federation for pickleball in India. On Tuesday, the court sought the government's stance on a plea contesting the recognition of the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), drawing attention to claims of non-compliance.

A division bench issued notices to the Union Sports Ministry and the IPA following an appeal by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA). The appeal challenges an earlier decision upholding the ministry's recognition of the IPA as the sport's national federation, despite alleged procedural issues.

The court emphasized the need for transparency in the recognition process and questioned the lack of clear communication regarding AIPA's denied application. The proceedings continue with the next hearing scheduled for May 8, as the court examines whether proper protocols were followed in granting IPA its current status.