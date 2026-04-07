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Amanda Bynes Reignites Music Career with Upcoming Track 'Girlfriend'

Amanda Bynes returns to the music scene with 'Girlfriend,' her first song in four years. Set to release on April 10, the track features rapper Fenix Flexin and blends EDM with rap, showcasing a vibrant West Coast bounce. This follows her graduation and diverse artistic pursuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:20 IST
Amanda Bynes Reignites Music Career with Upcoming Track 'Girlfriend'
Amanda Bynes (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amanda Bynes is making a highly anticipated return to music with her upcoming single, 'Girlfriend,' scheduled for release on April 10 on Apple Music and Spotify. Known for her talent and versatility, the former Amanda Show star has expressed her excitement about the project with E! News, highlighting the track's strong EDM and rap influences.

The song, featuring Los Angeles-based rapper Fenix Flexin, combines melodic rap elements with an electronic dance music-inspired backdrop. According to Bynes' label, Create Music Group, the track is built around a catchy hook and an engaging, flirtatious energy that promises endless replay potential and widespread playlist inclusion.

Bynes' latest musical endeavor comes after a series of ventures, including her podcast launch and participation in artistic showcases. Her new single represents both a continuation and expansion of her creative journey following her graduation from Los Angeles' Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. 'Girlfriend' aims for a broad reach upon its global release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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