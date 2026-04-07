Arsenal's Arsenal: Using Defeat as a Stepping Stone
Arsenal's coach, Mikel Arteta, is urging his team to transform their recent setbacks into motivation. Despite losses, they're still competing in the Premier League and Champions League. Arteta seeks insight from striker Viktor Gyökeres on Sporting Lisbon's dynamics ahead of their significant Champions League quarterfinal match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 07-04-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 09:31 IST
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Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is rallying his squad to turn their recent losses into a source of motivation as they continue to compete in the Premier League and Champions League.
These losses, including exiting from the FA Cup quarterfinals and the English League Cup final, have fueled Arteta's call for his players to embrace their setbacks.
Arteta also gathered insights from striker Viktor Gyökeres about Sporting Lisbon, their opponents in the upcoming Champions League quarterfinal, to bolster Arsenal's chances. With a strong Premier League lead over Manchester City, Arsenal remains focused on their international goals.
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