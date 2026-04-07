Delhi Capitals' Bowling Dilemma Hinges on Starc's Return

The Delhi Capitals have successfully clinched victory in their first two matches of the IPL season, despite missing their ace pacer, Mitchell Starc. The Australian bowler is still waiting for his No Objection Certificate from Cricket Australia, as he recuperates from a shoulder injury.

Bowling coach Munaf Patel is hopeful for Starc's swift integration into the team, citing the lack of a comparable bowler to Starc, except for India's Jasprit Bumrah. 'We need him as our main bowler,' asserted Patel during a press briefing ahead of their game against Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, Patel is effectively utilizing resources like Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, and Aquib Nabi. Ngidi, praised for his control and tactical acumen, adapts well to pitch conditions, while Nabi, with a strong domestic track record, is expected to soon leave his mark on the IPL stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)