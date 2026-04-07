Left Menu

India Shines at 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships

India had a successful day at the 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, securing one silver and two bronze medals. Lalit earned a silver in the 55kg Greco Roman class, while Sunil Kumar and Nitesh added bronze prospects in different categories. Indian wrestlers continue to excel on the Asian stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bishkek | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:52 IST
India Shines at 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kyrgyzstan

India celebrated a triumphant day at the 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, with Lalit securing the nation's first medal by taking home silver in the 55kg Greco Roman category.

Nitesh advanced to the final of the 97kg competition after a commendable win against Zegang Wang of China, while veteran Sunil Kumar added a bronze in the 87kg division, showcasing strong performance to overcome Uzbekistan's Mukhammadkodir Rasulov.

Despite some setbacks, the Indian contingent remains optimistic with other wrestlers still eyeing medals in their respective categories at the prestigious championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adani in filing in New York court through lawyers, denies wrongdoing, says no investor losses in challenged bond issue.

Adani in filing in New York court through lawyers, denies wrongdoing, says n...

 Global
2
Dramatic Turn: Militia Agrees to Release Kidnapped American Journalist in Iraq

Dramatic Turn: Militia Agrees to Release Kidnapped American Journalist in Ir...

 Iraq
3
Crackdown on Drug Trade: Property Seized in Shopian

Crackdown on Drug Trade: Property Seized in Shopian

 India
4
Telangana DGP Declares Karreguttalu Hills Naxal-Free, Aims for Development and Tourism Boost

Telangana DGP Declares Karreguttalu Hills Naxal-Free, Aims for Development a...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is quietly reinforcing bias in education systems

How AI errors in dosage and drug interactions could harm patients

How banks are rewriting financial safety systems with AI

How emotional and social AI are reshaping human–machine relationships

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026