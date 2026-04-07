India Shines at 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships

India celebrated a triumphant day at the 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, with Lalit securing the nation's first medal by taking home silver in the 55kg Greco Roman category.

Nitesh advanced to the final of the 97kg competition after a commendable win against Zegang Wang of China, while veteran Sunil Kumar added a bronze in the 87kg division, showcasing strong performance to overcome Uzbekistan's Mukhammadkodir Rasulov.

Despite some setbacks, the Indian contingent remains optimistic with other wrestlers still eyeing medals in their respective categories at the prestigious championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)