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Waves of Glory: Little Andaman Pro 2026 Surfing Championship Debuts

The Little Andaman Pro 2026, India's first national Surfing & Stand-Up Paddling Championship, debuts with top talents like Kishore Kumar and Kamali Prakash competing. Organized by the Surfing Federation of India, the event sees 100 participants across diverse categories, boosting India's preparations for surf's Asian Games debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:22 IST
Waves of Glory: Little Andaman Pro 2026 Surfing Championship Debuts
  • Country:
  • India

The national spotlight shifts to Andaman & Nicobar Islands as the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 Surfing & Stand-Up Paddling Championship kicks off on Thursday. Esteemed athletes, including Kishore Kumar and Kamali Prakash, are set to compete in this landmark event.

Organized by the Surfing Federation of India, the four-day competition features around 100 participants contending across various categories such as men's and women's open surfing, along with SUP sprint and technical events. SFI President Arun Vasu remarked on the championship's critical timing as it readies athletes for the Asian Games.

Surfing's Asian Games debut will see India competing, thanks to quotas secured through stellar performances at the Asian Surfing Championships. Notable contenders include Kishore Kumar, with international accolades, and Kamali Prakash, pioneers of Indian surfing on the global arena.

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