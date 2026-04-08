Meltdown in Monte Carlo: Medvedev's On-Court Frustration Unleashed

In a surprising turn at the Monte Carlo Masters, Daniil Medvedev suffered a devastating 6-0, 6-0 loss to Italian wildcard Matteo Berrettini. This marked the first time the world number 10 lost a tour-level match without securing a single game, as he fell in less than an hour.

Medvedev, visibly upset, smashed his racket numerous times after committing 27 unforced errors. Meanwhile, Berrettini celebrated his first 6-0, 6-0 tour-level victory, as well as his first top-10 win over an opponent since beating Alexander Zverev last season.

This incident has reignited conversations around player frustrations, particularly concerning 'rage rooms' as suggested by world number one Aryna Sabalenka. The discourse follows several high-profile players, like Coco Gauff, who have had similar on-court outbursts broadcast worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)