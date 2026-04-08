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Serie A Courts Private Equity: A Strategic Move for Media Rights

Italy's Serie A is exploring private equity investments for a minority stake in its international media rights. Potential investors include Apollo and CVC, among others. This move follows struggles in selling media rights abroad, paralleled by similar ventures in other European soccer leagues for financial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:31 IST
Serie A Courts Private Equity: A Strategic Move for Media Rights
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Italy's renowned Serie A soccer league is actively investigating private equity investment opportunities for a minority stake in its international media rights sector, sources have disclosed to Reuters. This strategic exploration follows the recruitment of JP Morgan to examine options for the division that controls these media rights.

Among the potential investors are major funds like Apollo, CVC, and Ares. An official bidding process is anticipated to commence soon, although initial informal discussions have already taken place. Serie A, JP Morgan, and Sixth Street have refrained from commenting on the potential deal.

Past attempts to sell media rights have faced challenges, particularly given the dominance of the Premier League and an expanding UEFA Champions League. Despite previous setbacks in 2021, this prospective agreement reflects similar successful private equity investments in Spain and France's leagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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