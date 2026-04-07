World Cup Dreams in Jeopardy: Patrick Agyemang's Sudden Setback

US striker Patrick Agyemang's hopes for the World Cup have been cast into doubt following a concerning injury during his appearance for Derby in England's second-tier league. Agyemang, who has had a significant impact since joining Derby, sustained the injury after an awkward landing. He was visibly emotional as medical staff carried him off the field with his right leg strapped. The full extent of the injury will only be determined after a scheduled scan. Despite his absence, Derby managed a 2-0 win against Stoke City.

Since arriving at Derby from Major League Soccer's Charlotte team last summer, Agyemang has been a crucial player, scoring a team-leading 10 goals. His performance has propelled Derby into promotion contention in the Championship. His loss would be a significant blow to the team's ambitions as they aim to rise to the Premier League.

Additionally, Agyemang's international duties included scoring off the bench for the United States in a recent match against Belgium, and playing against Portugal. As fans and teammates await news from the scan, the outcome will significantly impact both his club and international futures.