Hefty Penalty: Six Thermal Power Plants Face Major Fines for Emission Norm Violations

In a stringent move against environmental negligence, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has levied fines exceeding Rs 61 crore on six thermal power plants near Delhi. These penalties come after the plants failed to adhere to bio-emission standards mandated by the 2023 Environment Rules.

The regulations demand that coal-based thermal power plants blend at least five percent biomass with coal. This measure aims to manage crop residue sustainably and reduce air pollution in the National Capital Region and neighboring areas.

A committee, consisting of officials from various environmental bodies, reviewed the non-compliance cases and concluded that the plants must deposit the penalties by April 15, reinforcing the commitment to environmental accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)