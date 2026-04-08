Left Menu

Hefty Penalty: Six Thermal Power Plants Face Major Fines for Emission Norm Violations

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed an environmental compensation of over Rs 61 crore on six thermal power plants near Delhi for not complying with bio-emission norms. These regulations require thermal power plants to co-fire biomass with coal to minimize air pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:01 IST
Hefty Penalty: Six Thermal Power Plants Face Major Fines for Emission Norm Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stringent move against environmental negligence, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has levied fines exceeding Rs 61 crore on six thermal power plants near Delhi. These penalties come after the plants failed to adhere to bio-emission standards mandated by the 2023 Environment Rules.

The regulations demand that coal-based thermal power plants blend at least five percent biomass with coal. This measure aims to manage crop residue sustainably and reduce air pollution in the National Capital Region and neighboring areas.

A committee, consisting of officials from various environmental bodies, reviewed the non-compliance cases and concluded that the plants must deposit the penalties by April 15, reinforcing the commitment to environmental accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
America's Cup Comeback: Team USA to Challenge in Naples

America's Cup Comeback: Team USA to Challenge in Naples

 Global
2
Election Commission's Firm Stance: Ensuring Neutral Polls in West Bengal

Election Commission's Firm Stance: Ensuring Neutral Polls in West Bengal

 India
3
The Search for Missing Kerala Student at Manikyadhara Falls

The Search for Missing Kerala Student at Manikyadhara Falls

 India
4
Kerala's Electoral Showdown: A Political Crossroads

Kerala's Electoral Showdown: A Political Crossroads

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026