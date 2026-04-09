Parimatch Sports Partners with Indian Tigress Ritu Phogat to Inspire Future Champions

Parimatch Sports, a leader in high-quality sportswear, has announced an exciting partnership with Ritu Phogat, an acclaimed wrestler and professional mixed martial artist. Known for her strength and tenacity, Phogat's journey from wrestling to MMA epitomizes courage and ambition.

The partnership seeks to inspire and encourage a new generation of athletes, particularly women, to pursue their dreams with relentless passion. Phogat, who has already achieved gold at the Commonwealth Championship and silver at the Under-23 World Championship, aims to become the first Indian world champion in MMA.

Parimatch's collaboration with Phogat underscores its dedication to supporting top-tier athletes. The brand's innovative designs are driven by elite sports figures, aiming to elevate Asia's sporting culture. As Phogat continues her journey, she remains a beacon of inspiration for athletes worldwide.