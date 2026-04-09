Gold and Grit: The Inspiring Rise of Payal Nag in Para Archery

In a stunning turn of events at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok, 18-year-old Payal Nag from Odisha captured gold, defeating reigning world champion Sheetal Devi. This marks a significant achievement for Payal, who is a quadruple amputee and was inspired by Sheetal's earlier triumphs.

During her second international outing, Payal triumphed over Sheetal with a final score of 139-136, filling a gap that Sheetal once felt on the podium. Their camaraderie, rather than rivalry, was palpable, with Sheetal helping Payal during the podium ceremony, symbolizing India's growing strength in para archery.

Both athletes credit their progress to their coach, Kuldeep Vedwan, who has played a pivotal role in their development. Their journey underscores a promising future for Indian para archery, with the upcoming Asian Games and the Los Angeles Paralympics on the horizon. The spotlight is now on them to further India's medal count.