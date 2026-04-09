Anticipation at Augusta: Masters Tee-Off Amid Clear Skies

The 2023 Masters golf tournament began under mostly clear skies at Augusta National, with defending champion Rory McIlroy and world number one Scottie Scheffler yet to start. The opening ceremony was led by honorary starters Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson in front of a packed gallery.

Notable absentees included past champions Tiger Woods, recovering from a car crash, and Phil Mickelson, who withdrew due to family health issues. McIlroy, aiming to retain his title and claiming to no longer carry the burden of winning the Masters for the first time, observed an early tee-off time with Cameron Young and Mason Howell.

Scottie Scheffler, already a holder of last year's PGA and British Open titles, seeks to capture another major. Bryson DeChambeau, part of the 10-man LIV Golf contingent and an early contender last year, prepares for challenging dry conditions that promise faster greens and longer drives.