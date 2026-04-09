Rashid Khan Stars in Gujarat's Nail-Biting Victory Over Delhi

In a nail-biting finale at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Gujarat Titans claimed victory over Delhi Capitals in the 2026 IPL, marking a crucial win in their campaign. Star spinner Rashid Khan's decisive bowling spell and KL Rahul's pivotal innings were focal points in the fiercely contested match.

Appearing on Star Sports' 'Amul Cricket Live', former India cricketer Piyush Chawla commended Rashid Khan's spell, emphasizing its importance in defending a challenging total. Known for his match-winning capabilities, Rashid delivered a superb performance, taking three wickets, including key dismissals of Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi, showcasing his strategic acumen on the field.

Chawla praised Rashid's masterful delivery to Sameer Rizvi, which disrupted the batsman's anticipations with a surprise wrong' un, culminating in a beautiful wicket. Despite a stellar 92 from KL Rahul, supported by David Miller's efforts, Delhi Capitals faced their first season loss. Both teams now look ahead to their upcoming matches, with DC meeting Chennai Super Kings and GT facing LSG this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)