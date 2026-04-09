Rory McIlroy Defends Mastery: Augusta's Opening Thrills

Rory McIlroy started his Masters title defense with a par on Thursday at a sunny Augusta National. The Northern Irishman is seeking to become only the fourth player to retain the esteemed title since Tiger Woods did so in 2001-02.

McIlroy joined the competition this year unburdened by past frustrations, having captured the title in a playoff against Justin Rose last year. On the course, notable competitors include Bryson DeChambeau, who briefly led last year, and Scottie Scheffler, the current world number one.

Scheffler aims to hold three major titles concurrently. Meanwhile, Jose Maria Olazabal, harnessing nostalgia, captivated many with an impressive start. Absent are former stars like Woods, recuperating from a recent crash, and Mickelson, tending to family matters. Golf legends Player, Nicklaus, and Watson ceremonially opened the day's play.

(With inputs from agencies.)