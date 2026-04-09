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Transgender Exclusion: A New Era in Women's Darts Tournaments

The Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) has banned transgender players from participating in women's darts tournaments, allowing only biological females to compete. This decision follows a review by developmental biologist Dr. Emma Hilton. While open tournaments remain inclusive, the ruling has impacted players like Noa-Lynn van Leuven, who may now retire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:19 IST
Transgender Exclusion: A New Era in Women's Darts Tournaments

The Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) has introduced a new eligibility policy restricting women's darts tournaments to biological females only. This decision, stemming from a review by Dr. Emma Hilton, follows similar moves by global organizations like the International Olympic Committee.

Dr. Hilton's report indicates that darts is a 'gender-affected sport' where even minor sex differences can lead to a significant male advantage. The DRA emphasizes inclusivity, allowing all players, regardless of gender identity, to partake in open tournaments.

However, the ruling has caused distress within the trans community, most notably affecting Dutch player Noa-Lynn van Leuven, who announced her potential retirement. The move reflects broader challenges faced by transgender athletes in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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