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Darts Regulation Authority Bans Transgender Players from Women's Tournaments

The Darts Regulation Authority has banned transgender players from women's tournaments, allowing only biological females to compete. This decision follows a review on gender advantage in sports, echoing similar IOC rulings. The ban affects players like Noa-Lynn van Leuven, sparking controversy within the trans community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:03 IST
Darts Regulation Authority Bans Transgender Players from Women's Tournaments

Transgender players have been prohibited from participating in women's darts tournaments following a decision by the sport's governing body to allow only biological females to compete.

The Darts Regulation Authority announced the new eligibility policy after a review by Dr. Emma Hilton, a developmental biologist with expertise in sex and sports categories. In a statement, the authority emphasized that this move is aimed at ensuring fair competition.

The ruling, which mirrors recent decisions by the International Olympic Committee, has led to disappointment among transgender athletes. Noa-Lynn van Leuven, a successful Dutch transgender player, expressed her frustration, calling it another setback for the trans community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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