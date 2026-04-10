Mukul Choudhary Credits Rishabh Pant for IPL Heroics

Mukul Choudhary, a key player for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), attributed his notable performance in the IPL 2026 to crucial advice from his captain Rishabh Pant. Choudhary shared that Pant encouraged him to rely on his natural skills, concentrate on the fundamentals, and avoid unnecessary pressure, which proved pivotal in enhancing his performance.

Choudhary delivered a remarkable finish during LSG's match against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he smashed 54 runs off 27 balls, hitting seven sixes and two fours. His outstanding play was instrumental in guiding LSG to a nail-biting three-wicket victory in the final ball of the match.

Discussing his approach to the game, Choudhary credited his improved composure as key to his success, highlighting his focus on maintaining calm and extending his innings. He emphasized the importance of confidence in closing out matches, revealing that his partnership with Avesh Khan in a record-setting stand was crucial to their victory.