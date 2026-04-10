Left Menu

Mukul Choudhary Credits Rishabh Pant for IPL Heroics

Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary reveals guidance from captain Rishabh Pant helped him conquer overthinking, leading to a standout IPL performance. Choudhary's 54-off-27 balls powered LSG to a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders. He stresses the role of composure and belief in oneself in cricket success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:15 IST
Mukul Choudhary Credits Rishabh Pant for IPL Heroics
Mukul Choudhary (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mukul Choudhary, a key player for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), attributed his notable performance in the IPL 2026 to crucial advice from his captain Rishabh Pant. Choudhary shared that Pant encouraged him to rely on his natural skills, concentrate on the fundamentals, and avoid unnecessary pressure, which proved pivotal in enhancing his performance.

Choudhary delivered a remarkable finish during LSG's match against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he smashed 54 runs off 27 balls, hitting seven sixes and two fours. His outstanding play was instrumental in guiding LSG to a nail-biting three-wicket victory in the final ball of the match.

Discussing his approach to the game, Choudhary credited his improved composure as key to his success, highlighting his focus on maintaining calm and extending his innings. He emphasized the importance of confidence in closing out matches, revealing that his partnership with Avesh Khan in a record-setting stand was crucial to their victory.

TRENDING

1
Dollar's Largest Weekly Drop Since January Amid Middle East Ceasefire Hopes

Dollar's Largest Weekly Drop Since January Amid Middle East Ceasefire Hopes

 Global
2
Global Tensions: Negotiations Amidst Conflicts

Global Tensions: Negotiations Amidst Conflicts

 United Arab Emirates
3
Bengal's Matua Vote: A Promise Turned Vulnerability for BJP

Bengal's Matua Vote: A Promise Turned Vulnerability for BJP

 India
4
European Corporate Health on the Rise: Energy Boosts Earnings Forecasts

European Corporate Health on the Rise: Energy Boosts Earnings Forecasts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026