Mukul Choudhary's Heroics Propel LSG to Spectacular Thrill-Win
Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary delivered a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, securing a thrilling win in an IPL match. Choudhary's unbeaten 54 off 27 balls was instrumental in chasing down the 182 target. Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane praised his decisive contribution, highlighting his match-winning effort.
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Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant praised Mukul Choudhary for his exceptional unbeaten performance during the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Choudhary's 54 off 27 balls played a crucial role in turning the tides for LSG, who were chasing a challenging 182.
Arriving at the crease when his team was struggling at 104 for 5, Choudhary displayed remarkable batting skill with two fours and seven sixes, eventually guiding his team to a narrow three-wicket victory in a gripping last-ball encounter.
KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane acknowledged the challenge of the defeat but commended Choudhary's game-defining innings. Despite being a difficult loss, Rahane expressed pride in his team's performance and recognized the brilliance of Choudhary's batting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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