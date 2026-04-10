Ayush Badoni Enters IPL's Elite 1000-Run Club for LSG in Thrilling Win
Ayush Badoni joins the 1000-run club in IPL for Lucknow Super Giants, becoming the third LSG player to achieve this. He contributed significantly to LSG's thrilling victory over Kolkata Knight Riders with a 54-run performance. The match saw LSG achieving their second victory of the IPL 2026 season.
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- India
In a momentous achievement for the Lucknow Super Giants, batsman Ayush Badoni etched his name in the record books by reaching the 1000-run milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Badoni became only the third batsman to achieve this feat for LSG during their gripping encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday in Kolkata.
Going into the match, Badoni was merely 25 runs shy of joining the prestigious 1000-run club. He reached the landmark in the 12th over of LSG's innings while chasing a target of 182. Notably, Badoni is the second Indian batsman, following KL Rahul, to secure this accomplishment for LSG. Across 59 matches, Badoni has amassed 1029 runs at an average of 26.38.
Before Badoni, former West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran joined KL Rahul in this exclusive list last year. Badoni played a crucial role in LSG's nail-biting victory at Eden Gardens, scoring a vital 54 off 34 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. His performance, paired with Mukul Choudhary's half-century, propelled LSG to a three-wicket triumph over the three-time IPL champions KKR, marking their second win of the 2026 season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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