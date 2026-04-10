Masters 2023: A Tough Course, Even Tougher Players

Augusta National's firm and fast conditions posed a significant challenge during the opening round of the Masters 2023. Robert MacIntyre, frustrated by the course toughness, notably gestured at the par-5 15th green after his shot found water.

Players such as Rory McIlroy, starting earlier in softer conditions, and Scottie Scheffler showcased their strategic skills, leading the scoreboard. As the day progressed, the dry and sunny weather conditions turned the course even more rigid.

With forecasts predicting warmer temperatures and no rain, the weekend promises increased challenges. As Shane Lowry noted, this could be one of the toughest tournaments in recent history, with players needing to employ tactical precision to navigate Augusta's relentless setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)