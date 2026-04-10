Thrills and Challenges at Augusta: The Masters Second Round Heats Up

Wyndham Clark's impressive performance, including three consecutive birdies, places him just two strokes behind the leading duo of Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns at Augusta National. As the second round heats up, Clark's momentum is drawing attention among golf enthusiasts.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, fresh from a break post the birth of his second child, remains strong in the game, just three shots off the lead. Meanwhile, defending champion McIlroy aims to replicate Tiger Woods' back-to-back Masters victories with a notable five-under-par 67 opening.

The tournament's tension mounts as Patrick Reed capitalizes on Augusta's par-fives, keeping his title hopes alive, while LIV Golf contenders seek redemption in the coming rounds. Clear skies and rising temperatures promise challenging conditions ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)