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Rising Golf Stars Push for Glory at The Masters

Wyndham Clark carded 68 in the second round of The Masters, sitting one shot behind co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns. Clark's consistent performance keeps him in contention as the tournament progresses. Scottie Scheffler struggled on the front nine, while Justin Rose gained momentum with strategic play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 23:22 IST
Rising Golf Stars Push for Glory at The Masters
Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark delivered a refined performance at The Masters, ending his second round with a 68, placing him just a shot behind leaders Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns. His early birdies established strong momentum, though a bogey on the par-4 10th briefly hindered his progress.

Clark quickly regained his rhythm with birdies at the 15th and 16th, aiming for a second major title. Meanwhile, reigning world number one Scottie Scheffler experienced challenges, missing a crucial short putt on the fifth for a second bogey in a row.

Veteran golfer Justin Rose, at 45, displayed resilience, navigating early difficulties to achieve birdies on the ninth and tenth holes. As McIlroy seeks back-to-back Masters victories, the competition intensifies under Georgia's demanding sunny conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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