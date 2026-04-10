Rising Golf Stars Push for Glory at The Masters

Wyndham Clark delivered a refined performance at The Masters, ending his second round with a 68, placing him just a shot behind leaders Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns. His early birdies established strong momentum, though a bogey on the par-4 10th briefly hindered his progress.

Clark quickly regained his rhythm with birdies at the 15th and 16th, aiming for a second major title. Meanwhile, reigning world number one Scottie Scheffler experienced challenges, missing a crucial short putt on the fifth for a second bogey in a row.

Veteran golfer Justin Rose, at 45, displayed resilience, navigating early difficulties to achieve birdies on the ninth and tenth holes. As McIlroy seeks back-to-back Masters victories, the competition intensifies under Georgia's demanding sunny conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)