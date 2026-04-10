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Rajat Patidar's Counter-Strike: RCB's Spirited IPL Stand

Rajat Patidar's explosive 40-ball 63 saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru reach 201 for 8 in their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals. Despite frequent fall of wickets, Patidar's calculated counter-offensive, along with Venkatesh Iyer's late burst, helped propel RCB to a competitive score.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:39 IST
Rajat Patidar's Counter-Strike: RCB's Spirited IPL Stand
Rajat Patidar
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping IPL contest, Rajat Patidar demonstrated an impressive counter-offensive strategy as he guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a solid total of 201 for 8 against Rajasthan Royals.

Despite a steady loss of wickets on the other end, Patidar's noteworthy innings of 63 runs off 40 balls, studded with four sixes and as many boundaries, was pivotal in RCB's recovery from a precarious 94 for 6. The early part of the match was dominated by Jofra Archer, whose lethal bowling led to initial dismissals, including key player Virat Kohli.

Lending valuable support towards the end, Venkatesh Iyer added a quickfire 29 off 15 balls, propelling the total past 200. His contribution came as an Impact Player, compensating for the absence of promising leg-break bowler Suyash Sharma. Still, RCB ended on a total that was below the par score needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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