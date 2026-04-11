RCB's Resilience Shines Despite Defeat Against Rajasthan Royals

In their first away fixture of the IPL season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru displayed remarkable tenacity, says team mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik, despite suffering a six-wicket defeat by Rajasthan Royals.

He emphasized the arduous batting conditions, commending the team for their total. Owing to its challenges, the pitch proved tough, yet the team managed a commendable score, with Rajat Patidar earning special mention for his shot-making and temperament in the difficult situation.

Karthik further praised the impact of players Venkatesh Iyer and Romario Shepherd. Despite a strong start by the opposition, early wickets from Josh Hazlewood and the strategic leadership of Krunal Pandya stood out, keeping RCB in contention. Karthik acknowledged the unwavering support from fans and expressed optimism ahead of the Mumbai fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)