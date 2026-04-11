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Donyell Malen's Hat Trick Powers Roma to Victory Over Pisa

Donyell Malen scored three goals to lead Roma to a 3-0 victory over Pisa in Serie A. Malen's impressive performance included goals in the third minute, just before halftime, and early in the second half. Despite Roma's struggles, the win boosts them to sixth place, while Pisa remains at the bottom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 11-04-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 09:49 IST
Donyell Malen's Hat Trick Powers Roma to Victory Over Pisa
  • Country:
  • Italy

Donyell Malen delivered a stunning performance by netting a hat trick as Roma triumphed over Pisa 3-0, worsening Pisa's record to seven losses in eight games. Malen opened the scoring in the third minute, doubled the lead before halftime, and completed his hat trick early in the second half.

The Dutch forward, on loan from Aston Villa, has emerged as a critical asset for Roma, now boasting 10 goals in 12 league appearances. Despite Roma's recent struggles in Serie A and Europa competitions, this victory marks their second in eight outings, moving them up to sixth place in the standings.

Currently, Roma is tied with Juventus on points, though Juventus holds a game advantage. Meanwhile, Pisa's away game misfortunes continue as they remain at Serie A's bottom, trailing Verona by goal difference.

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