Ankita Raina's Valiant Effort Falls Short in Billie Jean King Cup

In a gripping encounter on the final day of the Billie Jean King Cup, Ankita Raina showcased resilience but fell in straight sets to South Korea's Dayeon Back, dashing India's hopes of advancing in the World Cup Play-offs.

India, positioned fourth prior to the clash, needed a decisive 3-0 win. Captain Vishal Uppal relied on Ankita, their veteran contender, but her efforts were thwarted by Back, ranked 343, despite a spirited performance.

Ranked 581, Raina displayed signs of brilliance but was unable to sustain momentum. A missed early opportunity and recurring drop shot errors permitted Back to capitalize and secure victory, despite fervent support from the sparse home audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)