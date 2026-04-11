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Vaishnavi Adkar's Heroic Win Propels India Against South Korea

Vaishnavi Adkar clinched a crucial victory over Sohyun Park, helping India secure a 2-1 win against South Korea in the Billie Jean King Cup. Despite Ankita Raina's initial defeat, India's impressive performance ensured they remained third in the Asia/Oceania Group I standings, with Vaishnavi's grit being a highlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:51 IST
Vaishnavi Adkar's Heroic Win Propels India Against South Korea
Vaishnavi Adkar
  • Country:
  • India

A determined Vaishnavi Adkar delivered a pivotal victory against higher-ranked Sohyun Park, spearheading India to a 2-1 triumph over South Korea in the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday.

The win came after Ankita Raina's earlier loss to Dayeon Back, which had hindered India's chances for the World Group Play-offs. Despite this setback, India concluded the campaign in third place in the Asia/Oceania Group I standings.

Vaishnavi's impressive straight-set win underscored her growing prowess. Earlier efforts by Ankita Raina, though valiant, fell short against the adept South Korean team, with Dayeon's superior strategy shining through.

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