Vaishnavi Adkar's Heroic Win Propels India Against South Korea
Vaishnavi Adkar clinched a crucial victory over Sohyun Park, helping India secure a 2-1 win against South Korea in the Billie Jean King Cup. Despite Ankita Raina's initial defeat, India's impressive performance ensured they remained third in the Asia/Oceania Group I standings, with Vaishnavi's grit being a highlight.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A determined Vaishnavi Adkar delivered a pivotal victory against higher-ranked Sohyun Park, spearheading India to a 2-1 triumph over South Korea in the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday.
The win came after Ankita Raina's earlier loss to Dayeon Back, which had hindered India's chances for the World Group Play-offs. Despite this setback, India concluded the campaign in third place in the Asia/Oceania Group I standings.
Vaishnavi's impressive straight-set win underscored her growing prowess. Earlier efforts by Ankita Raina, though valiant, fell short against the adept South Korean team, with Dayeon's superior strategy shining through.
ALSO READ
Ankita Raina's Valiant Effort Falls Short in Billie Jean King Cup
Indian Paddlers Triumph at South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships
India Shines at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships
Dominant Run: India's U-19 Girls Shine at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships
Indian Youth Excel in Table Tennis Championships