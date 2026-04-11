Tragedy Strikes Again at Aintree Grand National

Tragedy struck again at the Aintree Grand National when Get On George, a six-year-old gelding, became the second horse to suffer a fatal injury this year. Trained by Joel Parkinson and Sue Smith, the horse was pulled up during the second race on Saturday and subsequently euthanized following veterinary assessment.

This incident follows the demise of Gold Dancer on Friday, who sustained a fatal injury after misjudging the last obstacle. Despite his valiant run to the finish line, a broken back led to his humane euthanization. The jockey, Paul Townend, confirmed the horse initially felt sound but lost action while approaching a bend.

Though efforts to enhance safety at the Grand National have been implemented—such as moving the front fence forward and limiting competitors to 34—the British Horseracing Authority is conducting a fatality review to further evaluate these tragic incidents.