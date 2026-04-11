Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again at Aintree Grand National

Tragedy hit the Aintree Grand National meeting once more as Get On George became the second horse fatality. Despite efforts to enhance safety, the six-year-old gelding had to be euthanized after sustaining a fatal injury, adding to the overall scrutiny of race safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again at Aintree Grand National

Tragedy struck again at the Aintree Grand National when Get On George, a six-year-old gelding, became the second horse to suffer a fatal injury this year. Trained by Joel Parkinson and Sue Smith, the horse was pulled up during the second race on Saturday and subsequently euthanized following veterinary assessment.

This incident follows the demise of Gold Dancer on Friday, who sustained a fatal injury after misjudging the last obstacle. Despite his valiant run to the finish line, a broken back led to his humane euthanization. The jockey, Paul Townend, confirmed the horse initially felt sound but lost action while approaching a bend.

Though efforts to enhance safety at the Grand National have been implemented—such as moving the front fence forward and limiting competitors to 34—the British Horseracing Authority is conducting a fatality review to further evaluate these tragic incidents.

TRENDING

1
Election Commission's Massive Voter Roll Overhaul: Impact and Insights

Election Commission's Massive Voter Roll Overhaul: Impact and Insights

 India
2
Bratya Basu's Assets Surge: West Bengal Minister's Wealth Sees Major Rise

Bratya Basu's Assets Surge: West Bengal Minister's Wealth Sees Major Rise

 India
3
IIM Mumbai's Groundbreaking Foray into Digital Science

IIM Mumbai's Groundbreaking Foray into Digital Science

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulations Amidst Bhabanipur Contest

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulations Amidst Bhabanipur Con...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026