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Alcaraz Triumphs Over Vacherot: A Thrilling Monte-Carlo Masters Showdown

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Valentin Vacherot in the Monte-Carlo Masters semi-finals, setting up an exciting final against Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz aims to secure his second Monte Carlo title with the world number one ranking on the line. Meanwhile, Sinner overcame Alexander Zverev to reach the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:15 IST
Alcaraz Triumphs Over Vacherot: A Thrilling Monte-Carlo Masters Showdown

In an electrifying semi-final at the Monte-Carlo Masters, defending champion and top seed Carlos Alcaraz overcame Valentin Vacherot with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4. Alcaraz's victory marked the end of Vacherot's impressive run, which included significant wins against Lorenzo Musetti, Hubert Hurkacz, and Alex de Minaur.

Alcaraz secured the first set with an ace despite a valiant comeback by Vacherot in the second set. Demonstrating his prowess, Alcaraz dominated the final games to claim victory, thus becoming the third youngest player to reach 10 ATP 1000 finals before 23 years old, a record he shares with tennis legends Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

In another highlight, Jannik Sinner decisively beat Alexander Zverev with a score of 6-1, 6-4. Sinner's win set up a much-anticipated clash with Alcaraz in the final. With previous titles at the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open, Sinner's performance further establishes his standing among the sport's elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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