Rory McIlroy Aims for Back-to-Back Masters Glory Amid Record Prize Pool

With a six-stroke lead, Rory McIlroy is on the cusp of a $4.5 million payday, aiming for consecutive Masters wins at Augusta National. This triumph would place him among legends, becoming the fourth golfer to achieve such a feat.

This year's Masters boasts a record-breaking prize purse of $22.5 million, surpassing last year's $21 million, solidifying its status as the most lucrative of golf's four majors. In comparison, past prize pools for the PGA Championship, British Open, and U.S. Open lagged slightly behind.

McIlroy's potential victory would echo the exploits of Tiger Woods, marking another commemorative moment in golf history. Meanwhile, runner-up contenders stand to earn $2.43 million, followed by $1.53 million and $1.08 million for third and fourth places, respectively.