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Breaking Barriers: Marie-Louise Eta's Historic Bundesliga Coaching Role

Marie-Louise Eta has been appointed as the first female coach for a men's team in Germany's Bundesliga. She steps in following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart from Union Berlin, which seeks to avoid relegation. Eta's appointment marks a historic milestone in Europe's top soccer leagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-04-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 09:34 IST
Breaking Barriers: Marie-Louise Eta's Historic Bundesliga Coaching Role
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  • Country:
  • Germany

Union Berlin has made a groundbreaking move by appointing Marie-Louise Eta as head coach of their men's team in Germany's Bundesliga. Eta, 34, becomes the first female to coach a men's side in the league's history, taking over after Steffen Baumgart's dismissal.

The decision comes as Union Berlin fights to maintain its status in the top division, with only five matches remaining in the season. Sporting director Horst Heldt expressed a need for change after a disappointing run of form. Eta was previously coaching the Under-19 team and is set to coach the women's team next season.

Despite Union Berlin's current 11th place standing, Heldt.is optimistic Eta can reverse their fortunes. Next, the team faces Wolfsburg in a critical match. Eta had already made strides in the league by serving as the first female assistant coach among Europe's elite ''big five'' leagues.

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