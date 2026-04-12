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Sawan Barwal's Record-Breaking Marathon Feat

Sawan Barwal made history by breaking India's longest-standing marathon record at the NN Marathon Rotterdam. He completed the race in 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 58 seconds, surpassing the previous record set by Shivnath Singh in 1978. Barwal finished 20th in the elite race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rotterdam | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:14 IST
Sawan Barwal's Record-Breaking Marathon Feat
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Sawan Barwal etched his name in Indian athletics history on Sunday by shattering the country's longest-standing marathon record. Competing at the NN Marathon Rotterdam, Barwal recorded a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 58 seconds, finishing 20th in the elite category.

The previous national record of 2:12:00, which was set by Shivnath Singh in 1978, stood unchallenged for nearly 48 years. Barwal's remarkable performance finally eclipsed this historic mark, showcasing significant progress in Indian long-distance running.

The achievement has been lauded by enthusiasts and experts alike, viewing it as a pivotal moment for the sport in the nation. Barwal's historic run at Rotterdam is expected to inspire a new generation of athletes to push boundaries and aim for greater heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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