Sawan Barwal's Record-Breaking Marathon Feat

Sawan Barwal etched his name in Indian athletics history on Sunday by shattering the country's longest-standing marathon record. Competing at the NN Marathon Rotterdam, Barwal recorded a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 58 seconds, finishing 20th in the elite category.

The previous national record of 2:12:00, which was set by Shivnath Singh in 1978, stood unchallenged for nearly 48 years. Barwal's remarkable performance finally eclipsed this historic mark, showcasing significant progress in Indian long-distance running.

The achievement has been lauded by enthusiasts and experts alike, viewing it as a pivotal moment for the sport in the nation. Barwal's historic run at Rotterdam is expected to inspire a new generation of athletes to push boundaries and aim for greater heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)