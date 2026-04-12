Rory McIlroy Faces Historic Masters Showdown

Defending champion Rory McIlroy is set to face a significant challenge as he enters the final round of the Masters, tied for the lead with co-leader Cameron Young.

McIlroy, the world number two, had a commanding 36-hole lead but faltered slightly with a one-over-par 73 on Saturday. Young, meanwhile, delivered a remarkable performance, carding a 65 to draw even at 11 under par.

With a win, McIlroy could join the elite club of golfers who have won back-to-back Masters titles. The final round promises high drama, with notable contenders like Sam Burns and world number one Scottie Scheffler in the mix.