Rory McIlroy Faces Historic Masters Showdown
Rory McIlroy aims for a historic repeat at the Masters, tied with Cameron Young for the lead. McIlroy seeks to become only the fourth to win back-to-back titles at Augusta. The final round sees a competitive field eager to make history as they tee off under sunny skies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 22:34 IST
Defending champion Rory McIlroy is set to face a significant challenge as he enters the final round of the Masters, tied for the lead with co-leader Cameron Young.
McIlroy, the world number two, had a commanding 36-hole lead but faltered slightly with a one-over-par 73 on Saturday. Young, meanwhile, delivered a remarkable performance, carding a 65 to draw even at 11 under par.
With a win, McIlroy could join the elite club of golfers who have won back-to-back Masters titles. The final round promises high drama, with notable contenders like Sam Burns and world number one Scottie Scheffler in the mix.
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