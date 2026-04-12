Christo Popov Shines at European Badminton Championships
Christo Popov claimed the European badminton singles title, defeating Denmark's Anders Antonsen, but fell short in the doubles final alongside his brother, Toma Junior. Representing France, the Bulgarian-born siblings lost to England's duo in the doubles. Kirsty Gilmour secured the women's title in a victory over Denmark's Line Kjærsfeldt.
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In a thrilling final at the European Badminton Championships, Christo Popov clinched the men's singles title, marking his first European victory. The 24-year-old left-handed player outplayed Denmark's two-time champion, Anders Antonsen, with scores of 21-12, 21-19.
However, in the doubles final, Popov and his older brother, Toma Junior, fell to England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, unable to retain their crown. The victory slip marks a bittersweet moment, as the brothers represented France despite their Bulgarian roots.
Meanwhile, Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour celebrated a women's singles victory, overpowering Denmark's Line Kjærsfeldt 21-17, 21-15 to capture the title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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