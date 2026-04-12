Christo Popov Shines at European Badminton Championships

In a thrilling final at the European Badminton Championships, Christo Popov clinched the men's singles title, marking his first European victory. The 24-year-old left-handed player outplayed Denmark's two-time champion, Anders Antonsen, with scores of 21-12, 21-19.

However, in the doubles final, Popov and his older brother, Toma Junior, fell to England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, unable to retain their crown. The victory slip marks a bittersweet moment, as the brothers represented France despite their Bulgarian roots.

Meanwhile, Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour celebrated a women's singles victory, overpowering Denmark's Line Kjærsfeldt 21-17, 21-15 to capture the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)