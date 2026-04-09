Diplomatic Concerns: Pakistan and France Unite Against Lebanese Aggression

In a recent development, Pakistan and France have expressed deep apprehension regarding the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon, emphasizing the need for peace in the region.

During a cordial phone call, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Emmanuel Macron exchanged views, with Macron commending Pakistan's role in facilitating a ceasefire between Iran and the US.

With escalating violence in Lebanon, both leaders stressed the urgency of halting hostilities, and discussed the upcoming US-Iran talks in Islamabad, aimed at stabilizing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)