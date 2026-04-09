Diplomatic Concerns: Pakistan and France Unite Against Lebanese Aggression
Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif and France's President Emmanuel Macron discussed concerns over Israeli aggression in Lebanon. Macron praised Pakistan's mediation in the Iran-US ceasefire. Both leaders called for an end to violence in Lebanon. Pakistan will host crucial US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad to solidify peace efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:03 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a recent development, Pakistan and France have expressed deep apprehension regarding the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon, emphasizing the need for peace in the region.
During a cordial phone call, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Emmanuel Macron exchanged views, with Macron commending Pakistan's role in facilitating a ceasefire between Iran and the US.
With escalating violence in Lebanon, both leaders stressed the urgency of halting hostilities, and discussed the upcoming US-Iran talks in Islamabad, aimed at stabilizing the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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